<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has been banned for Trabzonspor’s Turkish Super Lig clash against Besiktas at the Vodafone Arena this Saturday.

Mikel picked up his fourth yellow card last weekend following an altercation with Sivasspor midfielder Mert Hakan Yandas in the 90th minute which has ruled him out. Trabzonspor won the match 2-1.





The midfielder who has made 16 appearances for the Black Sea Storm this term had initially been cautioned against Besiktas, CaykurRizespor and Konyaspor.

He is expected back for their home clash against Rizespor at the SenolGunes stadium on February 29.

Trabzonspor, currently on a six games winning streak, are on top of the log with 44 points from 21 games and are a point ahead of second-placed Istanbul Basaksehir, with a game in hand.