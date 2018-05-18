John Obi Mikel is backing Chelsea to clinch their eighth FA Cup title when they clash with Manchester United in the final of the competition at Wembley.

The Cup eluded them last term after they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat against Arsenal and this season, they have failed to nick a diadem, leaving this competition as their only chance to rescue a disappointing season.

The Nigeria international played a key figure as the Blues won the title in 2007, 2009 and 2012 before he joined Chinese Super League side Tianjin Teda in January 2017.

And the 31-year-old midfielder is hoping Antonio Conte’s men can nick the diadem ahead of the Red Devils on Sunday.

“Wanted to wish Chelsea FC all the best for tomorrow. Go and get another Emirates FA Cup,” Mikel tweeted.

Wanted to wish @ChelseaFC all the best for tomorrow. Go and get another @EmiratesFACup! 💙 pic.twitter.com/Zt1QFAznGS — Mikel John Obi (@mikel_john_obi) May 18, 2018