Super Eagles technical adviser, Gernot Rohr, has revealed that team captain John Obi Mikel awaits FIFA’s approval to use cast on his fractured wrist against Argentina.

Mikel fractured his wrist in the last game against Iceland.

“There is no injury concern in the team. Mikel is also okey but he is nursing a slight fracture he sustained during the game against Iceland.

“He will likely play with a cast in his hand, but we have to formally applied to FIFA to seek its permission to allow him play with the cast,” Rohr revealed.

Rohr also assured that the Eagles will be all out for the maximum points against the Argentines.

Rohr, who admitted that the South Americans are more experienced than his players however argued that the Eagles team is a composition of young talents ready to make a statement.

He also assured that the errors in the two previous games that earned two penalties to Croatia and Iceland have been addressed, assuring that they will equally avoid comiting free kicks around vital area.

“We understand that this match may be the last World Cup game for the Argentine captain, Messi. We are equally aware that the world will be sympathetic to him, but that will not deter us.

“We are going to approach the game with every amount of seriousness and hopefully our young team will triumph over the more experienced Argentina. We will put in everything into the match,” he assured.