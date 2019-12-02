<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Anthony Nwakaeme and Mikel Obi‘s Trabzonspor missed a golden chance to go second in the Super Lig log on Sunday, December 1, after they were held to a 1-1 draw by champions Galatasaray.

Trabzonspor broke the deadlock after a cagey first half to snatch the lead through Alexander Sorloth (51′).

The hosts had both Anthony Nwakaeme and Mikel Obi on for 90 minutes but it wasn’t to be their night.

Japan International Yuto Nagatomo scored late in the game to help the visitors claim a precious point and also keep the points differential with the top three to just two.