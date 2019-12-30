New Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes that he can win the fans of the biggest football club in England back onside after a difficult few months, as he aims to recapture the halcyon days of Arsene Wenger.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided an update on the fitness of Calum Chambers and Granit Xhaka.

Neither player is fit to play at present.

The Gunners suffered a 2-1 defeat at home against Chelsea, and must now get ready for a New Year’s Day game against Manchester United.

But Xhaka and Chambers may be absent for that clash.

Speaking about Xhaka, Arteta told the club website: “He played at Bournemouth, he played really well, he was very committed, he played a really good game.

“After the game he started to feel ill. He had a temperature and he wasn’t feeling good.

“The last two days he’s been in bed. That’s why he’s not been selected.”

And on Chambers: “The doctors are assessing him. The first feeling he got, it wasn’t very positive.”

