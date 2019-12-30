<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided an update on the fitness of Calum Chambers and Granit Xhaka.

Neither player is fit to play at present.

The Gunners suffered a 2-1 defeat at home against Chelsea, and must now get ready for a New Year’s Day game against Manchester United.

But Xhaka and Chambers may be absent for that clash.

Speaking about Xhaka, Arteta told the club website: “He played at Bournemouth, he played really well, he was very committed, he played a really good game.

“After the game he started to feel ill. He had a temperature and he wasn’t feeling good.

“The last two days he’s been in bed. That’s why he’s not been selected.”

And on Chambers: “The doctors are assessing him. The first feeling he got, it wasn’t very positive.”