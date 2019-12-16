<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Arsenal have reportedly held talks with former midfielder Mikel Arteta about becoming the club’s new manager.

The Gunners have been searching for a new manager since Unai Emery was sacked at the end of November and former player Freddie Ljungberg has been in caretaker charge for the last five matches.

And according to various sources, Manchester City assistant manager Arteta has now been approached about the job.

The 37-year-old former Arsenal captain has been working alongside Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium since 2016, with Guardiola recently confirming he will not stand in the Spaniard’s way if he is offered a head coaching position elsewhere.

Arteta was on the away bench as City won 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday and according to reports, Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venkatesham then met with the former midfielder in the north-west of England to discuss the vacant manager’s role.

But it is not known whether Arteta has actually been offered the job yet.

Arteta made 149 appearances for Arsenal between 2011 and 2016 and was linked with the manager’s job prior to Emery’s appointment in the summer of 2018.

If he does take over, his first match in charge could be Saturday’s trip to Everton, for whom he also used to play and where he has also been linked with the vacant manager’s job.

Sunday’s defeat leaves Arsenal ninth in the Premier League, seven points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.