



Mikel Arteta has revealed he wants a swift resolution to the uncertainty around Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future.

Aubameyang scored twice to beat Manchester City 2-0 on Saturday to help fire Arsenal into the FA Cup final.

However, the 31-year-old has now entered the final year of his contract with speculation liking him to other clubs casting doubt on where the Gabon international’s long-term future lies.

Arteta believes he can convince Aubameyang to stay but is defiant about getting the situation sorted quickly before it rolls into the summer.





Speaking ahead of the meeting with Aston Villa on Tuesday, the Arsenal head coach said: “When I was talking about the uncertain things that we have on the table, obviously he is one of them.

“With Auba, I think I’ve been very clear with what I want.

“The quicker we do it for me personally the better because the player will be more focused, more determined and more calm.

“We have to respect the timings as well and the needs that the football club has.”

Aubameyang now has 25 goals in 41 appearances in all competitions, the sixth season in a row he has reached the 25-goal mark.