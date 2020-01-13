New Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes that he can win the fans of the biggest football club in England back onside after a difficult few months, as he aims to recapture the halcyon days of Arsene Wenger.

Arsenal head coach, Mikel Arteta, has bemoaned the three-game ban on his “most important player” Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Aubameyang was sent off for a rash tackle on Crystal Palace midfielder Max Meyer, in Saturday’s 1-1 draw between the clubs.

Only Jamie Vardy of Leicester City (17) has more goals than Aubameyang’s 14 in the Premier League so far this season.

Arteta has now called on the rest of his squad, to step up in the Gabonese’s absence.


“Losing probably the most important player is never nice,” Arteta told the media.

“We have other players that can play in that position. We will try to find a way and be as competitive as possible.

“They now have to make a step forward now he is not able to contribute to the team with goals.

“Someone else has to do it and I want to see that reaction too.”

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories