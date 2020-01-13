<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Arsenal head coach, Mikel Arteta, has bemoaned the three-game ban on his “most important player” Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Aubameyang was sent off for a rash tackle on Crystal Palace midfielder Max Meyer, in Saturday’s 1-1 draw between the clubs.

Only Jamie Vardy of Leicester City (17) has more goals than Aubameyang’s 14 in the Premier League so far this season.

Arteta has now called on the rest of his squad, to step up in the Gabonese’s absence.





“Losing probably the most important player is never nice,” Arteta told the media.

“We have other players that can play in that position. We will try to find a way and be as competitive as possible.

“They now have to make a step forward now he is not able to contribute to the team with goals.

“Someone else has to do it and I want to see that reaction too.”