



Arsenal and England have been given an injury scare after Bukayo Saka came off at half-time in Sunday’s north London derby.

The teenager was forced off during the break of the Gunners’ 2-1 win against Tottenham, with Nicolas Pepe coming on to replace him.

Initially it had been thought the change was a tactical one but Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta confirmed afterwards it was due to a possible injury.





“We don’t know [how bad it is]. He was feeling his hamstring,” said Arteta.

Any injury to Saka would be a severe blow for Arsenal, with the forward being one of their best players this season.

The 19-year-old has excelled out on the right-hand side and has become a key part of Arteta’s team.

Saka has also broken into the England squad this season and the fact he came off against Spurs will raise concerns for Gareth Southgate – who is due to name his latest squad on March 18.