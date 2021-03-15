Super Eagles legend Victor Nosa Ikpeba has urged Gernot Rohr to extend an invitation to Arsenal’s younger Bukayo Saka.

Arsenal and England have been given an injury scare after Bukayo Saka came off at half-time in Sunday’s north London derby.

The teenager was forced off during the break of the Gunners’ 2-1 win against Tottenham, with Nicolas Pepe coming on to replace him.

Initially it had been thought the change was a tactical one but Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta confirmed afterwards it was due to a possible injury.


“We don’t know [how bad it is]. He was feeling his hamstring,” said Arteta.

Any injury to Saka would be a severe blow for Arsenal, with the forward being one of their best players this season.

The 19-year-old has excelled out on the right-hand side and has become a key part of Arteta’s team.

Saka has also broken into the England squad this season and the fact he came off against Spurs will raise concerns for Gareth Southgate – who is due to name his latest squad on March 18.

