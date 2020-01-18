<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has brought two Nigerian youth defenders Tobi Omole and Tolaji Bola into first-team training amid an injury crisis.

Summer signing Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac are both out of Saturday’s clash against Sheffield United – handing Omole and Bola a chance to impress.

Omole, 20, played for the Under-23s last night making it unlikely he will be in the squad today but 21-year-old Bola was rested and may appear on the bench.

Arteta is struggling at full-back with Hector Bellerin struggling and is trying to secure a deal for Paris Saint-Germain defender Layvin Kurzawa, which is likely to be a summer move.

Meanwhile, he may be forced to turn to youngsters and England youth international Bola may be called upon.

Versatile Bukayo Saka is another option for Arteta as he bids to close the gap to the top four.





Omole played almost every gameweek last season, in a variety of different positions.

Originally spotted as a box-to-box midfielder at Thamesmead, he joined Arsenal academy in 2014, where he began honing his abilities as a central defender.

Last season alone, he played as a left back, a central defender and a defensive midfielder across 24 appearances for the under-18s.

He also played twice in the Premier League 2 and signed his first pro contract at the start of this season.

A powerful and creative left back, Bola proved his worth at under-23 level in the 2017/18 season, featuring 16 times in the Premier League 2, recording four assists.

An England youth international, he also made seven appearances at under-18 level last term.

He offers great versatility as he is also comfortable playing as a central defender.