



Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has confirmed that it would take time for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to return to the team starting lineup.

Aubameyang is back from visiting his mother in another country and has gone through his required isolation period due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Gabon international came off the bench as the side lost to Wolves at the weekend, but he may not get back into the starting lineup against Aston Villa on Saturday.





Asked about Aubameyang, manager Arteta told reporters: “At the end of the day, we have to play the players who are in the best form and everybody has to earn the right to play and participate in the games.

“That’s what everybody’s doing, pushing each other to raise the level.

“You can see that the level has been raised because everybody is playing at their best. There’s still room for improvement so everybody has to keep pushing.”