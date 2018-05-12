Manchester City assistant coach Mikel Arteta is one of a number of options being considered by Arsenal as their new manager.

Spaniard Arteta, who made 150 appearances for the Gunners, took up a coaching role at City in 2016.

No agreement has yet been reached on the chosen candidate and the club are not close to making an appointment.

However, they remain confident of naming a successor before the World Cup begins on 14 June.

Once a decision has been made by chief executive Ivan Gazidis, head of football relations Raul Sanllehi and head of recruitment Sven Mislintat, the trio will present their recommendation to Arsenal’s board of directors for approval.

Wenger will take charge of Arsenal for the final time on Sunday against Huddersfield, after almost 22 years in the role.

Ex-Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has been linked with the job, along with Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri.