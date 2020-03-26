<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has opened up on his recovery after contracting COVID-19.

Arteta tested positive for the virus on March 12 but has fully recovered after being in self-isolation for two weeks.

The news of Arteta falling ill was followed by Premier League postponing games on March 13 with the league currently suspended until April 30.

The Spaniard spoke to the club’s official website about his recovery, urging people to follow the government’s advice to stay home to stop the spread of the virus.





“It’s one virus that is putting the world aside and it’s transforming everything that we prioritise in life.

“So we have to take that lesson.

“We cannot just in two or three months’ time – if we are able to get over this quickly, because it’s so important.

Arsenal’s players completed a two-week isolation period after hearing that their boss had contracted the virus and there have been no new reports of infections.

The players were set to return to training this week but that has been postponed.