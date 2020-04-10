<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Mikel Arteta has revealed that Arsenal was in a “difficult state” when he took over from Unai Emery in December.

Arteta reckons Arsenal ‘homework’ could lead to new coaches

In addition to their poor results, a toxic atmosphere amongst the club’s support led to a bitter exchange with Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka.

Arteta’s arrival was seen as a sign of a fresh start, and the Spaniard admitted he has been buoyed by the reaction he has received from those at the Emirates.

“I went through a lot when I got here… I had eight or 10 players injured, and there were a lot of issues to deal with,” Arteta told Sky Sports.





“The connection between fans, players and club was in a difficult state at that moment. We had to change that energy, the belief and the commitment from the players.”

It took Arsenal a few weeks to get show any signs of improvement under Arteta, with the turning point coming in a New Years’ Day win over Man Utd.

He added: “I was very pleased because everyone was on board with what we were doing. We started to win three or four games in a row and there was a much more positive mindset around the place.”