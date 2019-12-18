<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester City assistant coach Mikel Arteta has left the club to become the new manager of Arsenal, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

Talks surrounding the move have been ongoing over the past few days, with meetings held between the hierarchy at the Emirates Stadium and the Spaniard at his home in Manchester and in London.

Previous reports have suggested that Arteta is set to earn the same wage package earned by his predecessor Unai Emery – approximately £5 million-per-season, on a three-year deal.

Pep Guardiola will be forced into making a significant change amongst his back room staff, with his former assistant at Barcelona and Bayern Munich, Domenec Torrent, linked with a return to the Etihad Stadium.