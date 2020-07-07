Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta acknowledged it will be very hard for the Gunners to secure Champions League qualification via the Premier League after crashing out of the Europa League.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admits that empty stadiums may be helping his team.

The Gunners have been impressive in their past few games, especially with their 2-0 win away to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

It gives them an outside shot at a Champions League spot, while a Europa League place is in reach.

And Arteta thinks empty stadiums mean less pressure, allowing his team to play their natural game.


“When they play in front of 80,000 people it is much harder, mostly when they’re on the ball or the ball is coming close to them,” he told reporters.

“Others need that extra motivation, extra pressure, extra passion to perform better.

“Every player is a bit different.”

Asked if his players seemed less rushed against Wolves, Arteta said: “I agree.”

Arteta will hope his team can continue that form at home against Leicester City in midweek.

