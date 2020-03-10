Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has two players that worked extra hard to ensure his side beat Portsmouth 2-0 in the FA Cup fifth-round on Monday night.

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has warned Manchester City that the Gunners are going to make things difficult for them when both sides clash in Wednesday’s Premier League fixture at the Etihad Stadium.

Arteta, a former Man City assistant coach, said Arsenal are going to do their best to beat Pep Guardiola’s men in front of their home fans.

The Spaniard said this at his pre-match press conference on Monday.

Arteta’s men head to the game after defeating West Ham United 1-0 in their last Premier League encounter, while Man City lost 2-0 against Manchester United.


“We are going to go there trying to beat them, for sure,” Arsenal’s official website quoted Arteta as saying.

“That’s going to be the game plan.

“We will put all the things we can on the pitch to make it difficult for them to create the scenarios during the game, and let’s see if we turn up on the day at our best, and we can perform and win the game.”

The kick-off time for the match is 8:30 pm.

