



Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says reaching the domestic cup final can convince captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to prolong his future at the club.

Aubameyang’s future at the club has dominated the media as he’s yet to sign a new agreement that will tie him to the record English FA Cup winners.

The 30-year-old scored both goals for the Gunners as they dumped out holders Manchester City to reach the FA Cup final for the record 21 times.

Arteta, however, feels the former Borussia Dortmund forward could be tempted into signing an extension if the club can continue to put in such displays.





“Good and beautiful moments, they are always better than the bad ones,” Arteta said.

“As I told you, the way I look at him when I speak with him, he sounds pretty convinced.

“But obviously if he can see that success and the direction we are taking is the right one, I think he will be more positive about it, yes.

“Hopefully it will help him to be more convinced we are going in the right direction.” he said.

Aubameyang will be hoping to lead the Gunners to the podium and lift the trophy when they clash with either Manchester United or Chelsea in the final.