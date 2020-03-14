<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Mikel Arteta says he is “feeling better already” a day after Arsenal announced their head coach had tested positive for coronavirus.

Arteta, the first-team squad and coaching staff have been self-isolating in line with government health guidelines.

Following the news that Arteta and Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi had tested positive the virus, the Premier League and EFL have postponed all fixtures until the weekend of April 4.

Arteta tweeted in support of the news on Friday afternoon.





He said: “Thanks for your words and support. Feeling better already. We’re all facing a huge and unprecedented challenge. Everyone’s health is all that matters right now.

“Protect each other by following the guidelines and we’ll come through this together. Well done PL (Premier League) for making the right decisions.”

Arsenal’s first-team players have not been in contact with Arteta since Tuesday. The players were on a day off on Wednesday before Thursday’s diagnosis.