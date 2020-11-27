Mikel Arteta says he is expecting a ‘really tough game’ as Arsenal prepare to host an ‘organised’ Wolves side at the Emirates this weekend.

Arsenal will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing run of form when they host Wolves on Sunday evening, the north London side having won just once in their past five Premier League fixtures to languish in the division’s bottom half.

The Gunners have struggled for goals so far this season and will face a Wolves side who have regularly thwarted the division’s best, their four clean sheets this season the joint-best in the Premier League.

Arsenal secured a 2-0 victory at Molineux in the most recent meeting between the two sides in July, though Arteta is expecting a difficult challenge against a side who will be looking for a response of their own after winning just one of their previous four.

Wolves have been amongst the most consistent teams in the Premier League in terms of players and system since returning to the top flight two years ago, though Nuno Espirito Santo’s side made the unusual switch to a back four formation during last weekend’s draw with Southampton in the absence of Conor Coady.





Arteta admits their surprising change in system offers its own problems ahead of Sunday’s encounter, as he looks to deal with the threat of a side ‘that dominates almost every aspect of the game’.

“Obviously it is different and you could see the way they finished the second half in the last game [against Southampton],” Mikel Arteta told the Arsenal website.

“We know we have to be prepared to go against both situations, in the back three formation they have different options to play as well and they are a threat in different areas, so we need to get prepared like we always do.

“[It is] a really tough game, they are one of the most organised teams in the league for sure.

“They have been together for a long time, they have shown in big games against big opponents how difficult they can make it so I am expecting a difficult game against a team that dominates almost every aspect of the game I would say. They know exactly what to do.”