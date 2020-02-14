<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Arsenal have confirmed a triple injury boost with Sead Kolasinac, Bukayo Saka and Reiss Nelson all passed fit to take on Newcastle United this weekend.

Kolasinac has missed Arsenal’s last four matches due to a thigh injury but the Bosnian international was able to resume full training during the winter break and he’s now in contention for the visit of Newcastle to the Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

Saka was forced off at half-time during Arsenal’s 0-0 draw with Burnley two weeks ago after picking up a knock but the versatile winger has made a swift recovery and is also available to face the Magpies this weekend.

Nelson hasn’t featured for over a month due to a hamstring strain but the attacker returned to full training during our warm weather training camp in Dubai and has been passed fit to take on Newcastle.

January signing Pablo Mari has been building up his fitness following his loan move from Flamengo. The centre-back hasn’t played since early December and the Newcastle game will come too soon but Mari could be available for the trip to Olympiacos next week.

Fellow new recruit Cedric Soares will have to wait a little longer to make his debut as the full-back isn’t expected to resume full training until the end of the month as he continues to recover from a knee injury.

Kieran Tierney is also still unavailable as he’s recovering from shoulder surgery but the left-back has made good progress in his rehabilitation and could be back in full training by the end of February.

The only other injury concern is Calum Chambers and the defender won’t play again this season after undergoing surgery on a serious knee injury back in December.





A team news update on Arsenal .com confirmed:

Sead Kolasinac

Available for selection following left thigh strain.

Pablo Mari

In full training following transfer from Brazilian pre-season. Aiming to be available for selection for Olympiacos (a).

Reiss Nelson

Available for selection following right hamstring strain.

Bukayo Saka

Available for selection after being substituted during Burnley (a) following knock to right leg.

Cedric Soares

Left knee. Progressing well with gym work. Aiming to be in full training by the end of February.

Kieran Tierney

Right shoulder. Dislocated right shoulder during West Ham Utd (a) on December 9. Good progress being made in rehabilitation process and has commenced participation in group training sessions. Aiming to be in back in full training by the end of February.

Calum Chambers

Left knee. Ruptured anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee during Chelsea (h) on December 29. Successful surgery completed. Rehabilitation process expected to take between six to nine months.

It will be interesting to see who starts at left-back on Sunday as Saka was hugely impressive during Kolasinac’s absence so he may have done enough to keep his place in Mikel Arteta’s starting eleven.

The squad is in pretty decent shape as we prepare to welcome Newcastle to north London on Sunday and it’s vital Arsenal get back to winning ways in order to reduce the 10-point gap on the top four.