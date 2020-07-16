



Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has admitted there is concern about the club’s financial situation heading into the summer window.

The Gunners are hoping to strengthen the team in several positions.

However, manager Arteta may not have many funds available, given the Gunners could be without European football altogether.





Arteta touched on the matter after his side’s 2-1 win over Liverpool.

Asked about the club’s finances, Arteta told reporters: “A big concern, you need quality, quality players and a big squad to compete in these competitions.

“It is a challenge.”