



Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes his team will explode next season.

The Gunners have endured a difficult season, especially in the Premier League, where they sit 10th on the table.

But Arteta has seen enough signs to be encouraged about his project at the club.

“I think this project is going to go ‘bang’,” Arteta told reporters ahead of their Europa League last-16 tie with Olympiacos.

“This is where we are, but sometimes it is difficult to see the moment now but I’m sure where we are going.





“We have created a really strong group, a really strong bond with our players, with our fans, with our staff and that is going to pay big in the future.

“You need to win to convince anybody that you are doing a good job in the club and taking them in the right direction.

“If you are not inside the club every day and know exactly what is going on within the club, the only way to convince anybody is to win.”