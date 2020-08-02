Arsenal boss, Mikel Arteta, is delighted to reach the Europa League after winning the FA Cup.

Victory over Chelsea secures a place in Europe for Arsenal next season.

Arteta said, “We played probably the best 30 minutes after since I arrived. I am so proud to represent these players and this club.


“It is a double reward for us. It is really important for this club in every way to be in Europe. We all did it so I am so happy.

“The players were completely knackered and they made a massive effort through the coronavirus to keep fit so I am so happy for them.”

