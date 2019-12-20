<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

New Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said that he ‘felt a little bit down’ after witnessing Manchester City’s 3-0 win over the Gunners in his final game as Pep Guardiola’s assistant and wants to change the energy around the club.

The Spaniard has been announced as the permanent successor to Unai Emery, who narrowly pipped him to the job in 2018 after Arsene Wenger retired.

And Arteta insists that he is ready for the challenge ahead and wants to set about changing the culture and energy around the club in order to bring success and reconnect with an estranged fanbase.

“The first priority is to change the energy,” Arteta said. “Last week I was here with Manchester City and I felt a little bit down.

“I want to get everybody in the club with the same mindset. We have to build a culture that sustains the rest.

“My job is to convince everybody that this is how we’re going to live. If you’re going to be part of this organisation it’s going to be this way.

“We need the fans. We need to engage them, to transmit our behaviour and intention. That’s the only way they’ll give us a little bit and we’ll feel that connection.

“I’m sensing a good energy since coming in today. I’m so happy.”

The 37-year-old explained that he felt the club were losing their identity and vowed to give his utmost to bring it back.

“[Arsenal losing identity] is what I’m sensing from the outside. I’d like to understand the reasons why, to implement certain things that are quick wins for the players, staff and everybody.

“I completely understand the concerns. I will give every drop of blood for this football club to make it better.”

The former Arsenal midfielder also expressed his confidence that he was ready for the task ahead, despite having no prior experience of being a head coach.

“I feel back home. I’m extremely happy and proud to have been given the opportunity.

“I’ve been preparing for a few years for this challenge to come. I know what this club deserves. I’m ready for the challenge. I can’t wait to start working with the players.

“If I didn’t feel ready and prepared for this I wouldn’t be sitting in this chair.

“It was strange [coming back in today]. I’m in a different role and position when I left a few years ago.

“It was always a dream from the day I left. When I left I said I’m going outside, I’m going to learn and get prepared and hopefully one day I can come back here when I feel I am ready to make that step.”