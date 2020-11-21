It’s been claimed Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was in the centre of a training ground row between Dani Ceballos and David Luiz.

The Daily Mail says Luiz and Ceballos clashed in training eight days ago, needing to be pulled apart by manager Arteta after a challenge from the latter sparked the bust-up.

Luiz lashed out at Ceballos, leaving the Spanish midfielder on the ground and with a scratch on his nose.

As he climbed to his feet to confront Luiz, Arsenal players and staff stepped in to diffuse the situation.





L uiz and some of Arsenal’s other senior players are understood to have taken exception to Ceballos’s rough treatment of some of the club’s younger players during a training match.

It is not the first time Ceballos has been involved in such an incident. He also clashed with 21-year-old striker Eddie Nketiah ahead of Arsenal’s season opener at Fulham.

Arteta said: “Whether it is a coincidence or not, it doesn’t change things much.

“It is just the competitive levels that we demand and the standards that we want to set, but obviously it is a very thin line where it is a competitive issue and where it goes somewhere else that we don’t support and we don’t want.”