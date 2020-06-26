



Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has stated that youngster Bukayo Saka has a decision to make over his long-term future at the club.

Saka was on parade and played all 90 minutes as Arsenal beat Southampton at the Saint Mary stadium to pick their first post-covid-19 league win.

However, the future of Saka dominated the media chat after the game and Arteta said the player has to decide where his future lies when asked how important is it that he stays.





“It’s in his hands. He has a manager who has total belief in him, a club that really supports him and teammates that adore him for who he is. He’s such a nice boy, he’s very intelligent and he’s so willing to learn. He’s eager to be the best, he trains to be the best every day and you can put him in different positions and he picks [them] up really quickly. The decisions he makes, he takes risks, I think he [could have] produced three goals today easily and the maturity that he shows on the pitch is really good.” he said.

Saka has less down month on his current and both the club and his representatives have failed to reach agreement over a deal.