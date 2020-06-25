



Mikel Arteta says Bukayo Saka will sign a new long-term contract at Arsenal ‘very shortly’ after holding positive talks with the club.

There are growing fears that Saka who has become a key player for the Gunners since being brought into the senior side by former boss Unai Emery could leave the club.

The teenager, who has one-year remaining in his contract has been linked with a move Liverpool and Manchester United in recent weeks.

Arteta is however positive Saka will pen a new long-term contract with the Gunners in the coming days.

“I am very positive that everything is going to be done with Bukayo (Saka) very shortly,” said Arsenal’s head coach, who takes his side to Southampton on Thursday night.





“The communications between the club, agents and the family has been going on for months and is very fluent.

“The player and family knows how much trust I have in him. I think he is just showing that every week and his consistency level is getting better and better.

“I’m so excited with the young players that we have. They just need the right environment around them to explode and Bukayo is doing that even in difficult circumstances which is even more merit for him.”

Saka has scored three goals and bagged 11 assists for Arsenal this season.