Granit Xhaka wants to leave Arsenal and return to Germany.

The latest update claims that Arteta, who is a huge fan of the Swiss midfielder and wanted him at City, won’t allow him to leave in the middle of the season. He wants as much experience in his side as possible as he tries to dig them out of Unai Emery’s hole. A reasonable stance, I’m sure you’ll agree.

The Sun also report Xhaka is ‘angry’ with Arteta’s ‘two-faced’ approach but their story, taken from Swiss publication Blick, doesn’t make any sense. The basis for their claim is that Arteta has been saying nice things about Xhaka to the press despite telling him he can leave at the end of the season.

“But Xhaka is angry at Arteta’s apparent hypocrisy after the Spaniard publicly bigged him up,” the write, “despite telling him privately he can leave next summer, according to German outlet Blick.”

What’s two-faced about any of that?

Xhaka wants to leave, he’s been told he can leave in the summer, and then Arteta praised him in the press.

Even this most recent Hertha Berlin story claims Arteta told Xhaka to wait until the summer and there has never been a suggestion that Arsenal or Arteta told him he could leave in the January window.