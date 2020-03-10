<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has revealed the club are in talks with Bukayo Saka about a new deal.

The Gunners are hoping to tie down the teenager with other clubs circling.

The likes of Manchester United and Liverpool have been linked to the winger, whose deal expires next summer.

But Arteta thinks that he will commit his future to the club if an agreement can be reached.





Asked about the issue by reporters following their 1-0 win over West Ham, Arteta said: “The club is doing what it has to do and is having conversations, [and hopefully] we’ll get it resolved.”

Saka has played in 18 Premier League games (12 starts) and managed three assists.

He is a winger, but has played many games at fullback given Arsenal’s injuries in those positions.