Mikel Arteta: Arsenal will sign new players in January

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has hinted that the Gunners will dip into their war chest during the January transfer window.

Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are both set to enter the final six months of their deals with the club, while uncertainty also lingers over the future of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

As a result, Arsenal have been tipped to enter the market for a new striker next month, with Dusan Vlahovic, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Youssef En-Nesyri mentioned as possible targets.

Arteta has now hinted that winter business could take place in North London, telling reporters: “If you can tweak what you need to in that period, which is not easy, it would be really helpful.

“We are working on that to see the necessities we can have and whether we can find the right solutions.”

Arteta has also refused to rule out the possibility of Aubameyang returning to the squad for the Boxing Day clash with Norwich City after the 32-year-old was stripped of the captaincy earlier this month.