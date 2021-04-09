



Mikel Arteta still has total belief that Arsenal can beat Slavia Prague and reach the semi-finals of the Europa League.

The Gunners drew the first leg of their quarter-final tie 1-1 at Emirates Stadium after Tomas Holes struck in the 93rd minute to cancel out Nicolas Pepe’s opener.

It leaves Arsenal facing an uphill battle in the second leg in Prague next week, with Slavia knowing that a goalless draw would see them qualify for the semi-finals.

But Arteta said: “I totally believe that we can go there and win the match, if not I wouldn’t be sitting here.

“The mindset has to be to go there and score goals and win the game because we have to score if we want to go through.





“I think psychologically to go there with 1-0 is completely different to go there with 1-1, now we know we have to go there and win the game – that we have to score goals and we cannot play any game.

“We have to go there with the determination to be an attacking team and hurt them.

“It’s difficult because they were a good opponent. They have beaten some big teams and are really difficult to play against.

“They have a lot of man-to-man situations and you have to resolve them. When we did that, we created chances, but when you can’t, it’s not easy.

“We were effective in our high press – they had the capacity to run in transition if they won the ball back but we controlled that well. It’s more about the final result that leaves a difficult taste.”