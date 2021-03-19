



Mikel Arteta saw his Arsenal side reach the Europa League quarter-finals despite losing at home to 10-man Olympiacos before declaring they must improve in the next round or be knocked out.

The Gunners were beaten 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium as Youssef El-Arabi scored against Arsenal for the third game in a row.

Recalled skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missed a number of good chances to kill off the tie but a 3-1 win in Greece last week was enough to see Arteta’s side through.

But the Spaniard warned his players they would not be going any deeper into the competition if they do not improve on their latest Europa League performance.





Asked if they will be out if they play as badly in the next round, Arteta said: “Yes, because what we have to do, the way we are set up, the organisation we have and the way we want to play, we have to be much more efficient, much more simple, much more cohesive as a team.

“Without that structure you are exposed when you lose the ball in really dangerous areas without any opposition.

“When you do that, and we did that as well where we created chance after chance, but again, we want to be in the competition, and when you have four, five, six big chances in Europe you have to put them away and then the tie is over.”