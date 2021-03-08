



Mikel Arteta remains confident his Arsenal side are on the right track despite Saturday’s frustrating 1-1 draw at Burnley dealing another blow to their European push.

The Gunners remain unable to lift themselves out of mid-table as results remain inconsistent, every good moment seemingly followed by a backward step that puts the top six further out of reach.

The first half at Turf Moor was the perfect illustration – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s sixth-minute opener was followed by a string of chances as the Gunners picked up where they left off against Leicester last week – but instead of putting Burnley away, Arsenal shot themselves in the foot.





Granit Xhaka was the culprit, taking a short pass from Bernd Leno and then bizarrely firing the ball against Chris Wood and into the net, a goal gift-wrapped for the Burnley forward.

Xhaka was sent off when Arsenal lost to Burnley in December, while 13 months ago the sides shared a point in a goalless draw at Turf Moor on their way to an eighth-place finish, but Arteta insisted progress had been made since then.

“It is getting tough but some things take time,” he said. “If you compare it to the game last year, it is a different world. We completely deserved to win the game, where a year ago we deserved to lose.

“The result is the same but a lot of things are very different and now we are very disappointed we did not win the game.”