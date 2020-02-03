<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has claimed that the length of the grass at Burnley, worked against his team on Sunday.

The Gunners were held to a 0-0 draw at Turf Moor.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missed two good chances to put Arsenal ahead, while Jay Rodriguez’s effort came off the underside of the bar.

The result is Arsenal’s fourth draw in a row in the Premier League, while they remain 10 points behind fourth-placed Chelsea in the table.

“The conditions were difficult. The grass was long, they didn’t put any water on it.





“Obviously, that’s not a very helpful thing to play football,” Arteta told reporters after the game.

When asked if he expected Burnley to not water the pitch, Arteta replied: “Absolutely. I didn’t water the pitch yesterday in the training ground.

“I was expecting it but that doesn’t make it easier to play.

“But it’s their game, they do really well what they do. It’s their strength, you are allowed to do it, you have to adapt.

“We adapted well in some moments and in some others it wasn’t the grass it was the quality.

“What they do they do really well and we could not cope with that in the right way.”