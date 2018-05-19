Mikel Arteta has agreed in principle to replace Arsene Wenger and become the new manager at Arsenal.

It was gathered that, while no contract has yet been signed, the announcement of Arteta’s return to the Emirates Stadium will be made in the coming days.

The Spaniard is currently assistant coach to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City and played a huge part in guiding them to their record-shattering Premier League title success this season.

Arteta is highly regarded by Gunners chief executive Ivan Gazidis, who believes a younger coach will slot into a modern European football structure, complemented by head of recruitment Sven Mislintat and new head of football relations Raul Sanllehi.

Arteta is expected to bring his own backroom staff on board, with reports linking Santi Cazorla as a potential addition, while the futures of Steve Bould and Jens Lehmann remain uncertain despite both receiving offers to stay at Emirates Stadium.