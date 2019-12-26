<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admits that he is still learning his way at the Emirates Stadium, but that he has been left excited by the desire shown by his players since his arrival.

The former Manchester City assistant coach was unable to get off to a winning start in charge of the Gunners as he was forced to settle for a point in a Boxing Day draw with Bournemouth.

But Arteta, who succeeded Unai Emery earlier this month, stated that he was happy with the perfromance if not the result for his first game at the helm.

Speaking afterwards to BBC Sport, the 37-year-old paid tribute to the “desire” shown by his squad against Eddie Howe’s Cherries.

“I am pleased with a lot of things I have seen today and a lot of things we practiced that happened today,” he stated. “I am not happy we have not won the game but happy overall.

“It’s part of the process to learn when it’s time and when it’s not. In terms of attitude, desire and commitment it was better than I expect. They are not used to playing at this rhythm.

“I am still learning about the players, about the priorities to make them more secure when they jump on to the pitch. My only aim now is to find solutions, to attack better, defend better, I don’t look at the games, the urgency, the impact, needs to be now.”

“It was intense, I was so excited, I just wanted to pass that energy to the players and I really enjoyed it. I think we had the chances in the second half to put the game in our favour, but in general in terms of attitude, desire and commitment, it was better than expected, not happy

“I did not how long the players would last at that rhythm with the demands I made of them but the attitude was spot on. There are no negotiable’s at this club, there are standards that have to be done at this club and they held them today.

Arteta fielded Mesut Ozil two games after the former Germany international’s controversial reaction to being substitued against City, with the former quick to praise his star’s skills.

“I think he played really well,” he added. He worked and could have been the difference, we could have scored three or four goals from his balls through. The final product wasn’t what we wanted.

