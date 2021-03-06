



Former Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez says the Gunners “didn’t deserve” to keep him after he was continually overlooked by the club.

Martinez spent 10 years at the Emirates Stadium, largely as a deputy goalkeeper, while he was also loaned out by the club six times.

He broke into the team towards the end of last season after an injury to Bernd Leno, but ultimately left last summer to join Aston Villa in order to gain first-team football after failing to be reassured of his place by Mikel Arteta.

Martinez has arguably been the best goalkeeper in the Premier League during his debut season at Villa, with Dean Smith’s side currently sitting above the Gunners in the table having beaten them 1-0 last month.

The stopper says he still has strong feelings for the club, but he doesn’t regret his departure.

“I still love them and I’m still watching the games, but I just felt like they didn’t trust me like they should have.





“That’s the reality because they kept buying goalkeepers to go in front of me and I was the goalkeeper from the academy.

“When I was on a high, I still felt like they didn’t deserve me because of the way they were treating me. They couldn’t guarantee me the games I needed so I thought that if they couldn’t guarantee me the games I needed, then I’m moving on.

“They didn’t say to me that I wasn’t going to play, they just didn’t guarantee me the games that I wanted to play.

“So, after 10 years, I decided to leave, and it was very difficult. My family didn’t understand why I was leaving when I was at such a good level at Arsenal, but it was my decision to leave and I’m really proud I did it.

“It was a gamble, but I always believe that if you stay in the comfort zone, you will never reach anything in life. I decided to take the step up.”