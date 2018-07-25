Super Eagles midfielder Mikel Agu has revealed that he’s ending his eight years’ association with Porto.

The 25-year-old decided to quit the Portuguese giants after a meeting with head coach, Sergio Conceicao.

Mikel, whose contract with Porto will end in 2021, has spent the last three seasons on loan at Turkish Super Lig side, Bursaspor, Club Brugge in Belgium and Vitoria Setubal in Portugal.

The midfielder, however, said he has left the team’s camp after Conceicao made it clear that he would not be in the team for the upcoming season.

“I left the team’s camp after I discussed with the coach and he told me that he doesn’t have me in his plan for playing time,” Agu said.

“I want Porto to sell me. I’ve spent eight years here with three loan spells. Now I want something more permanent,” he added.

“I want a home. Now I have a family so I want to put down roots in one place. Moving from one country to another is not good for my son too.”

“I also need a place where I will play week in and out to help improve my game and also my chances of getting back into the Super Eagles. Sitting on the bench at Porto will not help that.

“Trust me, this is not about money. If I go out on loan, I believe I’ll get more money than what I’m getting in Porto. For example, what I got in Turkey (with Bursaspor last season) was more than my salary in Porto. I’m just tired of going out on loan.

“The way loan players are treated, especially once their loan deal is about ending, is terrible. I should know. I’ve been out three times to Club Brugge (Belgium), Vitoria Setubal (Portugal) and last season at Bursaspor.

“My agent will be the one to discuss with the club. I have clubs that want me from different countries but it now depends on what Porto will sell me for. I’m not short of suitors and I’m willing and ready to leave,” he concluded.