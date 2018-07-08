Nigerian midfielder Mikel Ndubuisi Agu has resolved to stay and fight for his spot at Portuguese giants FC Porto in the new season.

The combative player, who has played away on loan in the last three seasons, insists that he wants to stay with his parent club and seize the opportunity when presented with one.

“I don’t want to go on loan again. I’m staying at Porto and, so far, I’ve resumed for pre-season and everything is going on fine. I will work very hard and take my chance when I get it,” Agu said.

Agu had previously played at Belgium’s Club Brugge, where he won the league title. He also had a stint at Rashidi Yekini’s former club, Vitoria Setubal, whom he helped to the semi-finals of the Taca da Liga before spending last season with Turkish Super Lig side Bursaspor where he played alongside Super Eagles teammates William Troost-Ekong and Shehu Abdullahi.

The 25-year old is confident of his ability to fit in with the current Portuguese champions.

He said: “I know I can make the grades and play with the team. I’ve been here before and I’ve also been training with the team since we resumed for pre-season, so I have an idea of what I need to do. If I continue to work as hard as I’m doing and I stay injury-free, I’m sure I have the quality to play here.”