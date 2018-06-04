Mikel Agu has said he will be stronger after he failed to make the final Super Eagles squad for the World Cup in Russia.

Agu and Ola Aina have been placed on standby after coach Gernot Rohr named his final 23-man squad for Russia 2018.

This will make me stronger because I believe in myself,” he said.

“Football sometimes does not give you what you want.

“But the future holds great things for me.”

He said he was consoled by the fact that he was involved in qualifying the country to the World Cup.

“I am proud because I played a part in the qualifiers especially the game against Zambia in Uyo even though it was not my best game,” he said.

He said his prayers and support are for the team in Russia.

“I was there when the team bus drove away to the airport,” he said.

“They have my full support.”

The FC Porto midfielder said he will join his family in Turkey, where he played on loan at Bursaspor this past season.