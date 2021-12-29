Mikael Silvestre: Why Mo Salah won’t win Ballon d’Or or FIFA awards

Former Arsenal FC and Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre has explained why Liverpool FC superstar Mohamed Salah won’t win major individual accolades.

The flying Egyptian winger has been lauded by many as the best footballer in the world at the moment having scored 22 goals and making eight assists in 24 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool this season.

Silvestre, who won five Premier League titles with United, believes that it’s unlikely for Salah to win Ballon d’Or or The Best FIFA Men’s Player award due to him being Egyptian.

“He’s up there with the best quality-wise. With the run of games that he’s scoring in, it’s incredible,” Silvestre said when speaking exclusively to Sports Illustrated/LFC Transfer Room speaking exclusively to Sports Illustrated/LFC Transfer Room

“I watch him, he does two or three moves every time and he does it to perfection so the defenders can’t touch him. Even if they do it’s risky because it’s a penalty or free-kick.

“He’s got that ability, similar to Messi, where he’s in control of the ball all the time and the ball is that close just one extra touch and he’s away or defenders have to commit a foul to get the ball off him,” former France international continued.

“The only thing is playing for Egypt, it limits his chances to win major international trophies and individual awards.”

The 29-year-old finished third for the Best FIFA Men’s Player in 2018 and he has been named CAF African Footballer of the Year twice.