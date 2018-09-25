Vinicius Junior needs to leave Real Madrid on loan in order to develop his game, Miguel Salgado has argued.

The Brazilian arrived at Santiago Bernabeu in the summer amid great fanfare, but has failed to make an impression in Julen Lopetegui’s plans thus far.

While the 18-year-old has been in impressive touch for the reserve side and received a first call to the senior squad for the weekend’s 1-0 victory over Espanyol, he finds himself well down the pecking order, particularly as Mariano Diaz has started to catch the eye after scoring against Roma in the Champions League last week.

Salgado is fearful that the €45 million (£40m/$53m) price tag upon the former Flamengo player’s shoulders has weighed heavily upon him and believes that perhaps making an escape from the Spanish capital could be the wisest move.

“We have to think about what we should do with him now,” he told UOL. “There’s exaggerated pressure on the coach and the player. You have to stay calm and wait for your chance little by little. And maybe he should look for a strong team in Spain where he can play without so much pressure but with more minutes.

“Pressure isn’t good for young players. And he’s got a lot of it. Real Madrid is not just any team – it’s a team that’s under a different kind of pressure.

“The boy cost €45m when nobody knew him and is a player who has done well for the second team by showing something different from the others. He’s spectacular at dribbling and in terms of his speed. There’s no doubt he’s a great investment for the future.”

Salgado believes that Vinicius should use Marcelo as his role model.

“He reminds me of Marcelo when he first signed,” he continued. “He was a kid and nobody had high expectations about him. He arrived at the same time as Fernando Gago and Gonzalo Higuain and was the least known.

“At the beginning, he suffered a lot, mainly defensively, but was very good in attack. We spoke with him and knew he’d adapt. He knew how to wait for his moment. But he didn’t have the pressure of Vinicius and didn’t suffer from him.”