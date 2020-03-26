<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The players of Nigeria National League side Mighty Jets of has lamented for non-payment of salaries and bonuses by the management.

The players revealed to brila.net that the club last paid the players in January, and are yet to receive their February and March payment.

It would be recalled that the Nigeria National League was suspended in December and has failed to resume before football activities were shut down due to coronavirus outbreak.





“The last time we received a salary from the club is January, but we are have waiting for our February and March payment, which has not arrived”.

“It has been difficult to take care of ourselves as some of relying on salaries to take of our families.” one of the players who pleaded anonymity told newsmen.

The players concluded that it could be difficult for the Club to pay the players should the league failed to resume.