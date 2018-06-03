Former Spain international Michel Salgado has told ESPN that the current side’s mix of youth and experience makes them one of the favourites for the World Cup.

The ex-Real Madrid full-back feels Julien Lopetegui’s squad, which includes players who won the 2010 trophy alongside newer stars, can challenge for the crown.

“I think they have the perfect balance,” he said after playing in Saturday’s Tencent Super Penguin Celebrity Match in Shanghai. “They are still keeping players who have won everything — the spine of the team is really good.

“[David] De Gea is a new one, but you’ve got Sergio Ramos in there with [Gerard] Pique in the middle of the defence, then you’ve got [Sergio] Busquets, who is the guy who brings the balance to the team.

“You’ve got [David] Silva to link, [Andres] Iniesta’s still in there, so they’ve got a bunch of players that they know how to win everything and at the same time youngsters coming through with a lot of quality.

“They’re going to be in the mix to win this World Cup, but I think it’s too even. If you are counting on them to win it, it’s going to come down to the little details.”

Spain’s status as one of the favourites was enhanced by the 6-1 thrashing of Argentina in Madrid in March, but Salgado does not believe that will have a bearing on how either team plays in Russia.

“I don’t like to trust too much the last games and especially the friendly games,” he said. “If you look at the Argentina team that played against Spain, most of them were not playing as regulars.

“The manager was doing a lot of tests against Spain, and when you do tests against Spain that is what can happen — they can thrash you.

“I don’t think the difference between Spain and Argentina is 6-1 — not at all, and in the World Cup it’s going to be different. We are counting on that.

“Believe me, Argentina know how to compete, so it’s not going to be like that.”