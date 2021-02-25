



Michail Antonio is set to switch his national team allegiance from England to Jamaica, as he attempts to play in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The West Ham striker has previously been in England squads, for both Sam Allardyce and Gareth Southgate, but has never actually played a match.

He was in fact the only uncapped player to be called up by Allardyce for his one and only game in charge of the national team, back when he was playing as either a right back or midfielder for the Hammers, but was an unused substitute.





Antonio has since switched to a striker for his club side, to great affect, but has remained out of the England reckoning since March 2017, when he backed out of a Southgate squad with an injury.

According to the Telegraph, the 30-year-old is set to accept a call up from Jamaica. They play friendlies during next month’s international break but the paper says the World Cup qualifiers in September are more likely.

The Reggae Boyz attempted to call Antonio up to their squad in 2016 but he chose to concentrate on getting called up for England. Antonio has his roots in Jamaica.