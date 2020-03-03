<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





West Ham United star Michail Antonio has spoken about their key win over Southampton.

The Hammers got a much needed three points as they attempt to pull themselves clear of the relegation zone.

And Antonio believes that playing freely and with confidence allowed his team to succeed against Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Saints side.

“It was a massive win,” he smiled afterward and told reporters.

“Obviously we went seven games without winning. We played a good game on [the] Monday and basically brought the confidence from that game into this game.





“The key was keeping the tempo high, finishing the opportunities that we had and basically just pressing and playing free.

“It’s being able to put the ball in the back of the net, and try and stay solid and work together as a team. We pressed high and won the ball high, and I wouldn’t say we had as much possession as they did, but we took our opportunities when we did.

“Obviously the last few weeks we’ve been playing under pressure in the situation that we’re in, and we kind of just, off the performance we had on Monday, realised we can play, that we can do it – and we went out and did it.”