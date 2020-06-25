



Manchester United are still searching for a centre forward (number nine) despite having recently extended Odion Ighalo’s loan deal.

This is according to former United striker Michael Owen, who feels that Ighalo is not the long-term solution since he is only on loan from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua until January 2021.

The English giants currently have Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood as well as Ighalo as their strikers under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“Center forward is probably what they need at the moment,” Owen told Premier League Productions.

“Do they play Greenwood up there as [Steve] McManaman said? Young, probably not ready to lead the line on his own.





“Do they play Martial who is probably better as a left-sider, same argument with Rashford. Do they play Ighalo? Well he is an impact player and of course again probably not the long-term answer,” he added.

“So they have got a lot of people who you can make cases for but there is not one person you’ll say absolutely he is our man.

“I think they are still searching for that center forward that they want to be able to call their number 9.”

Ighalo, 31, is yet to start a Premier League match for the Red Devils having made six appearances and he is still searching for his maiden goal in the competition.

He netted four goals in four cup games (including UEFA Europa League) for United before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic last March.