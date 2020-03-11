<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Manchester United forward Micheal Owen has hailed the impact of Nigerian forward Odion Ighalo at the club.

Ighalo has earned huge plaudits since arriving Manchester United on loan from Chinese Super League outfit, Shanghai Shenhua in January.

The 30-year-old followed up his superb display in the FA Cup win against Derby County with an impressive cameo in the 2-0 victory at Old Trafford versus Manchester City last Sunday.





“Ighalo, look at his strength and awareness. I like him, I must admit. I think he’s a great alternative,” Owen told Premier League Productions.

“Hats off to McTominay because he could have easily sat in midfield, get behind the ball, make sure we don’t take any risks. He anticipates it, he leaves his position.”