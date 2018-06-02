Jonny Evans is likely to leave West Brom this summer and is good enough to join a top-six Premier League side, says Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill.

The 30-year-old – who is currently on international duty with Northern Ireland – was part of the West Brom side that was relegated from the top flight at the end of this season.

Evans was the subject of an offer from Arsenal in January, and is likely to attract further attention this summer as Sky Sports reports he has a £3m relegation release clause in his Baggies contract.

Asked whether Evans has what it takes to play for a top-six club, O’Neill replied: “He’s certainly capable of that.

“He had a difficult second half of the season, but so did West Brom as a whole.

“Jonny has all the attributes to play in a top-six side, there’s no doubt about that. The price you can get him for is an absolute steal, given what people are buying players for nowadays.

“I expect to see Jonny move in the summer and get a fresh start, hopefully at a big club.”